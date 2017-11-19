Close Call For Forest Hill Officers Leads To Drunk Driving Arrest

FOREST HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – A man later arrested for drunk driving smashed into a Forest Hill police car Thursday, narrowly missing officers who were out helping a stranded motorist.
It happened Thursday night on Southeast Loop 820 near Anglin Drive as officers responded to a vehicle that had become disabled on the freeway.
“They had pushed the vehicle to the shoulder and were awaiting the arrival of a wrecker, when another vehicle drove around their patrol cars, narrowly missing the officers and citizens on the shoulder,” Forest Hill police said on their Facebook page. “The vehicle did seriously damage one of the patrol cars on the scene.”
The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Cedric Keith Henson Jr., was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was taken to jail.
Police tell us no one was hurt.
There was no estimate Sunday on damage to the vehicles that were hit.