Close Call For Forest Hill Officers Leads To Drunk Driving Arrest

Filed Under: close call, drunk driving, Forest Hills Police, Loop 820, stranded motorist

FOREST HILL (CBSDFW.COM)  – A man later arrested for drunk driving smashed into a Forest Hill police car Thursday, narrowly missing officers who were out helping a stranded motorist.

It happened Thursday night on Southeast Loop 820 near Anglin Drive as officers responded to a vehicle that had become disabled on the freeway.

“They had pushed the vehicle to the shoulder and were awaiting the arrival of a wrecker, when another vehicle drove around their patrol cars, narrowly missing the officers and citizens on the shoulder,” Forest Hill police said on their Facebook page. “The vehicle did seriously damage one of the patrol cars on the scene.”

fh5 Close Call For Forest Hill Officers Leads To Drunk Driving Arrest

Source: Forest Hill Police

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Cedric Keith Henson Jr., was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was taken to jail.

cedrickeithhensonjr Close Call For Forest Hill Officers Leads To Drunk Driving Arrest

Suspect Cedric Keith Henson Jr. (Source: Forest Hill Police)

Police tell us no one was hurt.

There was no estimate Sunday on damage to the vehicles that were hit.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch