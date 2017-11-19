CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Cross-Border Wedding Held As California ‘Door of Hope’ Opens

Filed Under: Border, Border Field State Park, California, Door of Hope, San Diego, U.S.-Mexico Border, Wedding
wedding1 e1511144317351 Cross Border Wedding Held As California Door of Hope Opens

A United States man and a Mexican woman wed between the doors of a steel border gate that is opened for only an hour or so every year. (Reuters via CBS News)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A United States man and a Mexican woman have wed between the doors of a steel border gate that is opened for only an hour or so every year.

Saturday’s wedding at Border Field State Park in San Diego was a first for an opening of the gate known as the Door of Hope.

Evelia Reyes, wearing a white wedding dress with train and veil, embraced Brian Houston of San Diego after signing documents that made them husband and wife.

“It’s a statement that love has no borders,” Houston told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Even though we are divided by a giant fence here, we can still love each other on both sides of the fence.”

Houston, a U.S. citizen, said he couldn’t go into Tijuana for reasons he declined to explain but spoke daily with his bride. The couple has an attorney who is trying to obtain a green card for Reyes to join Houston in the U.S., Houston said, although that could take more than a year.

Border Patrol agents opened the gate in the border wall at noon for an hour, allowing waiting family members from the U.S. to walk partly through and meet and embrace relatives in Mexico for a scant three minutes each before tearfully saying goodbye.

It was the sixth time that the gate has opened since 2013, allowing people from the U.S. and Mexico who cannot legally cross the border to visit without fear of deportation. At other times, families can talk but not touch through the steel fencing.

To arrange the wedding, the couple worked with Enrique Morones, executive director of the Border Angels group that organizes the gate openings.

The group takes meeting requests from families and forwards the names to the State Department, which conducts checks and makes the final decision on who will be allowed to briefly reunite, Morones said.

The gate opening took place about 15 miles west of where the eight prototypes for President Donald Trump’s wall have been built.

“While some people want to build walls, we want to open doors,” Morones said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch