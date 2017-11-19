Protesters Call For Justice, Support For NFL Players Kneeling During National Anthem

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters from the “Coalition for Justice and “Justice for All” movements started Sunday with a rally at a Dallas church that ended up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington where the Dallas Cowboys were facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The protests were held as a way to call for justice and to support NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem.

After starting with a rally at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, protesters then boarded buses and headed to Arlington. Wearing all black, they walked down city streets and ended their journey outside AT&T Stadium.

Protesters stood in silence around Tom Landry’s statue with arms raised for more than 30 minutes as football fans walked by.

“Really, we want to bring people together. We want to say enough is enough. And as Americans, there should be justice for all of us,” said protester Jasmine Crockett.

As the National Anthem played inside the stadium before the Cowboys/Eagles game, the protesters took a knee, sending a message to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and the NFL that players should be allowed to kneel during the National Anthem.

There’s been growing anger from protesters after Jones suggested in October that Cowboys players who kneel during the National Anthem wouldn’t be allowed to play.

“I think it was a sacrifice Colin Kaepernick made. It was a simple silent protest and now it seems the narrative has continually changed to something it never was,” said Crockett.

Although security was extremely tight at the stadium, the protesters had their own security team.