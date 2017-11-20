Apartment Fire Sends Several Families Out Into The Cold

DALLAS (CBSDFW/1080 KRLD) – Several people were chased from their homes by a late night apartment fire in far North Dallas.
According to officials, flames erupted just after 10:00 pm in a building at the Preston Green apartment complex on Arapaho near Preston.
The fire spread to four units in the building.
Investigators are saying the source may be electrical and firefighters were seen chopping into the side of the building around the bank of electric meters.
For safety, power was initially cut off throughout the entire complex but was later restored except to the burned out building.
There is no official word on the cause of the fire and it is not clear how many people will be displaced.