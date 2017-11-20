Charlie Rose Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations

(CBS11) – Eight women say long-time TV host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them.
The Washington Post reports the allegations include lewd phone calls, groping and lewd conduct.
The women say they were employees or prospective employees of Rose on the Charlie Rose Show on PBS from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011.
Rose is also host of CBS This Morning, but late Monday afternoon CBS suspended Rose.
“Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously,” CBS News said in a statement.
The allegations include Rose walking around naked in front of the women.
Monday, Rose responded to the allegations saying, “I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times and I accept responsibility for that – though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”