Corinth Police Find Woman Murdered In Car

CORINTH (CBSDFW) – A 21-year-old woman was found murdered in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Corinth.

The Corinth Police Department says officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a vacant parking lot in the 5700 block of the IH35E southbound service road at around 6 a.m.

Police discovered an unresponsive woman in the car with apparent gunshot wounds. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Denton County Sheriff’s Department.  If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Corinth Criminal Investigations at 940-498-2017.

