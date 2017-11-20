Corinth Police Find Woman Murdered In Car

CORINTH (CBSDFW) – A 21-year-old woman was found murdered in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Corinth.
The Corinth Police Department says officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a vacant parking lot in the 5700 block of the IH35E southbound service road at around 6 a.m.
Police discovered an unresponsive woman in the car with apparent gunshot wounds. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Denton County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Corinth Criminal Investigations at 940-498-2017.