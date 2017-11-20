Cowboys Fans Have Much To Say After Painful 37-9 Loss To Eagles

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys were destroyed in a tough loss on Sunday night, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 37-9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Now, fans are playing ‘Monday Morning Quarterback,’ weighing in on the painful blow.

Even before the game was over, football fans on Twitter and Facebook had a lot to say about the Cowboys. And more fans were on the radio early Monday, calling 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team’s injuries and errors as Dallas dropped to 5-5 this season and the Eagles notched their eighth straight victory.

Don’t let one good season distract you from the fact that it’s been 20,783 days since the Eagles have won a championship. — CowboysRT (@cowboysRT) November 20, 2017

It started out as a tough defensive game for the Cowboys, but took a turn for the worse in the second half. From Jason Witten to Dak Prescott, fans were eager to chime in about went wrong on Sunday night, and what the future of the Cowboys looks like after the loss.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott just tried to throw a water cup in the trash, but it was intercepted by the #Eagles. — Bo Nerr 🅥 (@Sp0rtsTaIkJ0e) November 20, 2017

Some fans believe that the Cowboys could still secure a playoff spot, even after Sunday night. “I just want people to relax,” said a radio caller Monday. “We are 5-5. If we lose on Thursday and are 5-6, then we can start panicking. But we play the Chargers, Redskins and Giants.”

It’s all about keeping the faith.

We are still going to the playoffs I’m not worried #CowboysNation — Nick Williams (@Got5CowboysDo) November 20, 2017

The Cowboys do not have much time to dwell on Sunday night’s Eagles game. They now have to make a quick turnaround and face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving afternoon. The Chargers are 4-6 on the season.