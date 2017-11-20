CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Cowboys Getting Good Injury News For Thanksgiving Game

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Anthony Hitchens, Dallas Cowboys, Mike Fisher, Minor Groin Strain, NFL, Thanksgiving Game
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Given the hangover from Sunday’s 37-9 home loss to the Eagles, there was a feeling of optimism in the Monday night Dallas Cowboys locker room at The Star in Frisco.

Why? Some happy health news.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens came away from his MRI with only a minor groin strain.

“It’s all good,” Hitchens told me. “It was the smallest strain possible. I’m going. I’m playing (Thursday against the visiting Chargers).”

There is also the sense that All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is close to ready to reclaiming his job, and that standout kicker Dan Bailey is pushing to be active for Thursday, too.

Dallas is without All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee (injured) and MVP candidate Ezekiel Elliott (suspended)… and this is a game of attrition. So absences are part of the sport.

“We miss all those guys,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “But a lot of teams are missing guys and missing key guys.”

Maybe on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys can miss fewer… and register a win in the “game of attrition.”

