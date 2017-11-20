Cowboys Getting Good Injury News For Thanksgiving Game

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Given the hangover from Sunday’s 37-9 home loss to the Eagles, there was a feeling of optimism in the Monday night Dallas Cowboys locker room at The Star in Frisco.
Why? Some happy health news.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens came away from his MRI with only a minor groin strain.
“It’s all good,” Hitchens told me. “It was the smallest strain possible. I’m going. I’m playing (Thursday against the visiting Chargers).”
There is also the sense that All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is close to ready to reclaiming his job, and that standout kicker Dan Bailey is pushing to be active for Thursday, too.
Dallas is without All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee (injured) and MVP candidate Ezekiel Elliott (suspended)… and this is a game of attrition. So absences are part of the sport.
“We miss all those guys,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “But a lot of teams are missing guys and missing key guys.”
Maybe on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys can miss fewer… and register a win in the “game of attrition.”