1 Killed, 1 Injured In Crash Of Air Force Training Jet

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — An airman has been killed and another injured after an Air Force training jet crashed near Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border.

An Air Force statement says the twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet aircraft assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio went down about 4 p.m. Monday about 14 miles northwest of the base.

One airman was dead at the scene.

The injured airman was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio.

No identities have been released, and no information has been made available regarding what led to the crash.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate.

Pilots with the US Air Force stand inside a hangar alongside a F-15 fighter jet and a T-38 Talon trainer jet during the inaugural Trilateral Exercise between the US Air Force, United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force and the French Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, December 15, 2015. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

