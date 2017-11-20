Don’t Give Your Pet the Bird!

(CBSDFW.COM) – There are certain food items we enjoy very much this time of year but can be dangerous for pets.

The SPCA of Texas recommends these tips to make your pets’ Thanksgiving fun and safe:

Take caution during meal time, and do not feed pets bones from any type of fowl. Bones from traditional Thanksgiving fare such as cooked turkey, goose, chicken or duck are extremely dangerous, as they can splinter and puncture internal organs or choke an animal to death. To be extra safe, keep a lid on trash containers.

Protect your dog or cat from foods that are too high in fat for them, or chocolate that your dog or cat shouldn’t have. Other foods — such as onions, grapes, alcohol and coffee — can cause anything from a bad tummy ache to choking to poisoning.

After eating all those delicious Thanksgiving meals, take regular walks with your pets to keep them (and you) happy and healthy.

Thanksgiving can be a very busy time for many families so make your pets feel extra special by scheduling play dates with their favorite friends or take them to your local dog park so they can enjoy the cool, crisp weather.

Whether from candles or from the fireplace, a fire can be a serious hazard to your pet. Keep candles up high and put a screen over the fireplace.

For the benefit of your guests, remind them that you have a pet, especially if your pet is a “door dasher.”

For more information click here.