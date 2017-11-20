CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Don’t Give Your Pet the Bird!

Filed Under: cats, dogs, Holiday Meal, Local TV, pet safety, Pets, SPCA of Texas, Thanksgiving, Turkey

(CBSDFW.COM) – There are certain food items we enjoy very much this time of year but can be dangerous for pets.

pups Don’t Give Your Pet the Bird!

JD the mutt and Archie the Beagle would like a treat (photo: Schnyder)

The SPCA of Texas recommends these tips to make your pets’ Thanksgiving fun and safe:

Take caution during meal time, and do not feed pets bones from any type of fowl. Bones from traditional Thanksgiving fare such as cooked turkey, goose, chicken or duck are extremely dangerous, as they can splinter and puncture internal organs or choke an animal to death. To be extra safe, keep a lid on trash containers.

Protect your dog or cat from foods that are too high in fat for them, or chocolate that your dog or cat shouldn’t have. Other foods — such as onions, grapes, alcohol and coffee — can cause anything from a bad tummy ache to choking to poisoning.

After eating all those delicious Thanksgiving meals, take regular walks with your pets to keep them (and you) happy and healthy.

Thanksgiving can be a very busy time for many families so make your pets feel extra special by scheduling play dates with their favorite friends or take them to your local dog park so they can enjoy the cool, crisp weather.

Whether from candles or from the fireplace, a fire can be a serious hazard to your pet. Keep candles up high and put a screen over the fireplace.

For the benefit of your guests, remind them that you have a pet, especially if your pet is a “door dasher.”

For more information click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch