Fort Worth Police Looking For Check Thief

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Police are looking for a woman that wrote a stolen check at a convenience store in Fort Worth.

Authorities say a vehicle was broken into in the 4800 block of Terrace Trail back on October 7.

On November 10, a female suspect used the victim’s ID and a check from their checkbook at a QT located at 5300 McCart Avenue.

The woman was seen on camera with a male suspect.

She is described as being in her mid-40s, five-foot-five and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4691.

