Georgia Dome Set For Implosion

Filed Under: Atlanta, Atlanta Falcons, destruction, explosives, Georgia Dome, Implosion

ATLANTA (AP) – One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums is set for implosion at 7:30 a.m.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives are on hand to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens Monday morning.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority says it should take 12 seconds for all the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for grandstands to be on the ground.

The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It’s being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch