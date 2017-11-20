Parents Angered After Toys R Us Cancels Orders That Used Online Coupon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a lot of angry parents after Toys R Us cancelled online orders, blaming an online coupon glitch. But parents want the retailer to honor their mistake.

Bargain hunters thought they scored a huge deal, however, there’s always a “but.”

It turns out the promo codes for Toys R Us’ website were improperly shared online and quickly went viral.

Rachel Booth, who was shopping just weeks before Christmas and her son’s first birthday, found a coupon online and went to Toys R Us’ website.

“We went and bought about $400 worth of stuff. We got the big discount. When we checked out, it said everything was in stock. We got a confirmation email,” said Booth.

However, her heart sank after receiving an email the next day.

“The next day, I got an email saying they were canceling our order because nothing was available,” said Booth.

Mom’s blogs blew up after Toys R Us cancelled orders and said other items were no longer in stock.

“I have some friends who bought 10 gifts… it all has to go back. It’s not being honored. It’s really disappointing. We want to provide our kids with the best Christmas… it’s just very disappointing,” said Booth.

It’s yet another black eye for the company that just months ago filed for bankruptcy protection. In a statement, the company said, “Over the weekend several promo codes intended only for our credit cardholders were improperly shared online and quickly went viral. Orders that should not have qualified for the deal have been cancelled.”

A store employee at one Dallas Toys R Us said they were swamped with calls and frustrated customers.

“I feel like they need to honor what the glitch was. It’s not our fault there was a glitch. I understand that things happen, but either way, we spent money with Toys R Us. We’re card members, and we’ve spent a lot of money through the years,” said Booth.