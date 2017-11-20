Rangers Acquire RHP Herrera From Yankees For LHP Sanmartin

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hand pitcher Ronald Herrera from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor league left-hand pitcher Reiver Sanmartin.

The Texas Rangers announced Monday that 22-year-old Ronald Herrera was added to the roster. According to the team, Herrera combined to go 8-1, 1.91 (16 ER/75.1 IP) in 14 starts at Double-A Trenton, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and the Rookie League Gulf Coast Yankees in 2017.

Herrera allowed two hits and two runs in 2.0 innings to take the loss in relief vs. the Angels after he was recalled by the Yankees from Trenton on June 14 and made his major league debut that night at Anaheim.

Signed by Oakland A’s in May 2012 as an amateur free agent, Herrera was traded to the San Diego Padres in May 2014 and to the Yankees in November 2015.

According to the club, Sanmartin combined to go 7-2, 2.45 in 14 games/11 starts between Short Season A Spokane and Low-A Hickory in 2017, his third season in the Texas organization.