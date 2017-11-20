Rangers Acquire Herrera From Yankees; Add 6 To 40-Man Roster

Filed Under: 40-man roster, minor leaguer, MLB, Ronald Herrera, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have added six minor league players to their 40-man roster, along with right-hander Ronald Herrera after acquiring him in a trade from the New York Yankees.

gettyimages 6961054501 Rangers Acquire Herrera From Yankees; Add 6 To 40 Man Roster

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 14: Ronald Herrera #41 of the New York Yankees looks on after giving up a two-run homerun to Andrelton Simmons #2 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the seventh inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 14, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the moves Monday, the Rangers protected those players from being available next month at the end of the winter meetings when other teams can draft players left off major league rosters.

Texas purchased the contracts of right-hander Ariel Jurado, catcher Jose Trevino and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Double-A Frisco; and the contracts of right-hander Jonathan Hernandez and left-handers Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from High-A Down East.

To get the 22-year-old Herrera, Texas gave up minor league lefty Reiver Sanmartin.

Herrera was a combined 8-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 14 starts in the Yankees’ minor league system, and made his major league debut with two relief appearances.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch