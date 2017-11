18th & Vine Is Rated Among The Best BBQ Joints In Dallas 18th & Vine is a KC-style barbecue joint built on the foundation of the city's barbeque and jazz culture. But it exists in the heart of Texas.

Beer Named After One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee AirmenIt has been more than 70 years since Jack Lyle flew into combat during World War II. Now, one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen has been celebrated with a beer named in his honor.