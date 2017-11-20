Former Cowboys WR Terry Glenn Killed In Early Morning Car Accident

IRVING (105.3 THE FAN) – Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn was killed in an early morning wreck.
According to officials with the Irving Fire Department, Glenn died following a “single roll-over crash” on Eastbound Hwy 114 at Walnut Hill early Monday morning.
According to Adam Schefter, the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 12:52 am.
The 43-year-old Ohio native played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-07.
Glenn played college football for Ohio State University where he was recognized as an All-American.
Glenn was the 7th overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft by the New England Patriots where he played for 6 season. He also played one season for the Green Bay Packers.
*This is a developing story. Follow 1053thefan.com for the latest information.
