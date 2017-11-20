Area School Kids Get Boost From Amazon

DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Amazon associates in North Texas delivered $15,000 worth of backpacks filled with school supplies and $24,000 to support science, technology, engineering efforts to six schools in Dallas and Fort Worth.
During the two-day donation tour, Amazon associates and leadership traveled to four elementary schools in Ft. Worth ISD and two schools in Dallas ISD to provide a nearly $7,000 donation in product and cash donation.
The Fort Worth schools receiving the donations were John T. White Elementary School, Carroll Peak Elementary School, Clifford Davis Elementary School and Glencrest 6th Grade Center.
The Dallas schools receiving the donations were Martin Luther King, Jr. Learning Center and T.W. Browne Middle School.
Amazon said the donations were part of its “ongoing commitment to give back in local communities where its employees work and live.”