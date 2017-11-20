Several Dallas ISD Schools Open During Thanksgiving Break To Serve Breakfast & Lunch

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A dozen schools in Dallas will be open over the Thanksgiving break to serve free breakfast and lunch.

“Hunger doesn’t take a holiday,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services. “We want the students and community to know we are here for them. The better we eat and the better we exercise, the better we perform. That’s true for both adults and students.”

The district expects to feed more than 1,000 students over the three day period. “The data and research says more than 80 percent of our students are food insecure. It’s important that we are here for them,” said Rosenberger.

Meals are being served Monday – Wednesday. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to noon. “We have wonderful meals planned for all three days. They’re packed with students’ favorites. They are a perfect balance of complex carbohydrates and whole grains, and we have a large assortment of fruits and vegetables,” said Rosenberger.

They will also have academic enrichment programs.

Employees volunteered to work over the Thanksgiving break. They will be paid, according to Rosenberger. “They get paid during a time they would not normally be paid. A lot of them see this as extra money for the holidays.”

Locations include:

W. A. Blair (7729 Gayglen Drive)

Felix G. Botello (225 South Marsalis Ave)

James Bowie (330 North Marsalis Ave)

Adelfa Callejo (7817 Military Parkway 16)

Fred Florence (1625 North Master Dr)

Trinidad Garza (4849 West Illinois Dr)

Jack Lowe Sr. (7000 Holly Hill Dr)

J. W. Ray (2211 Caddo Street)

Dan D. Rogers (5314 Abrams Rd)

Thomas J. Rusk (2929 Inwood Rd)

San Jacinto (7900 Hume Dr)

Ignacio (4550 Worth Street)