Texas Rangers Move Six To 40-Man Roster

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers announced a number of moves to their 40-man roster ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline on Monday.
Texas purchased the contracts of right-hander Ariel Jurado, catcher Jose Trevino, and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Double-A Frisco.
Additionally, the Rangers purchased the contracts of right-hander Jonathan Hernandez, and left-handers Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo from High-A Down East.
Had Texas not protected those six players, they would have been eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft on the last day of the Winter Meetings.
With the addition of right-hand pitcher Ronald Herrera, whom the Rangers acquired from the Yankees earlier Monday, the club’s roster sits at 37.