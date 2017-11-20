With Time Running Out, Some Consumers Find Free Health Insurance

WASHINGTON (AP) – Insurance brokers say consumers are getting the word that government-subsidized health plans are widely available next year for no monthly premium or little cost.

The companies say they’re starting to see an impact on sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act.

An online pitch from insurance broker eHealth touts “Free Obamacare Coverage in 2018.”

HealthSherpa, a private website that focuses on signing people up for the ACA, says nearly 1 in 5 of its customers thus far will be paying no monthly premium in 2018.

That’s a change from last year, when the share was about 1 in 7.

It’s due to a quirk in ACA subsidies this year. Analysts say it’s a wild card that could boost enrollment, although it’s too soon to tell.

Sign-up season ends Dec. 15.

