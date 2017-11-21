Addison Doctor Suspended By Texas Medical Board

ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – A disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Daniel Burgess Lankford, M.D.

The board determined “his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found Dr. Lankford was arrested for terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor. An ongoing criminal investigation continues.

Dr. Lankford has a pattern of receiving treatment for substance abuse and continues to have difficulty with substance abuse, the Texas Medical Board said in a news release.

The panel found, “Dr. Lankford is unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to patients due to an illness, use of drugs or other substances, or as a result of any mental or physical condition.”

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Lankford, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Lankford.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.