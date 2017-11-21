Crews Remove Body Of Male Found Floating In White Rock Creek

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas authorities removed the body of an unknown male that was found floating in White Rock Creek on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of W. Lawther Drive about a body floating in the water. Police say it was the body of a male.
The cause of death is under investigation. According to police, due to the amount of time the body was in the water, they are unable to determine the race, age or signs of a cause of death at this time.
Crews involved in removing the body used hazmat suits due to a biohazard element associated with the recovery.