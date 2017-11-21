CBS Fires Charlie Rose After Misconduct Claims

Filed Under: 60 Minutes, Accusation, Bloomberg, CBS, CBS News, CBS This Morning, Charlie Rose, fired, PBS, Sexual misconduct, The Charlie Rose Show

CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

Rose has been one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.” PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose’s nightly interview show after the Washington Post published an article Monday about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

CBS News President David Rhodes said there is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace. CBS had already suspended him.

Rose’s co-hosts on the morning show, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on Tuesday. King said the allegations did not fit the Rose she knew, but that “I’m clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this.”

WATCH: Gayle King & Norah O’Donnell Say Co-Host Charlie Rose “Doesn’t Get A Pass”

