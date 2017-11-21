‘CBS This Morning’ To Air After Rose Suspension

Filed Under: CBS, CBS This Morning, Charlie Rose, groping, PBS, sexual misconduct allegations, suspension, Television, Washington Post

NEW YORK (AP) – “CBS This Morning” will be without one of its hosts Tuesday after the network suspended Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.

Eight women who worked for Rose or tried to work from him have accused Rose of various misconduct, including groping them, walking naked in front of them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.

Rose was promptly suspended by CBS and his PBS show was halted Monday after the allegations were reported in The Washington Post.
The 75-year-old said in a statement that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.

In addition to co-hosting “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, Rose also conducts interviews for “60 Minutes.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch