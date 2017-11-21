Dallas Museum Curator Resigns Citing ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Claims

DALLAS (AP) — A curator at the Dallas Museum of Art has resigned, saying he was “aware of allegations” regarding his “inappropriate behavior.”

Gavin Delahunty, the museum’s senior curator of contemporary art since 2014, said in the statement Saturday that he was announcing his resignation, effective immediately.

He did not elaborate on the behavior that prompted his departure. He said he offered his “deepest apologies to those who have been affected by my behavior.”

He said he didn’t want the allegations to be a “distraction” to the museum.

The museum said that it does not disclose information regarding personnel matters.

dma 1 Dallas Museum Curator Resigns Citing Inappropriate Behavior Claims

Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas Museum of Art)

Delahunty came to Dallas from Tate Liverpool in England, where he was head of exhibitions and displays.

Delahunty curated a noted exhibit of works by Jackson Pollock while at the Dallas museum.

