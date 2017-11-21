Past “SNL” Performers & Staff Members Sign Statement Supporting Franken

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A group of women who worked alongside Al Franken on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” have signed a statement of support for the Minnesota senator.

Last week, broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken, a Democrat, of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006. Another woman says he placed his hand on her buttocks while posing for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Thirty-six women signed the SNL statement supporting Franken, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.

The statement released Friday calls Franken’s conduct toward Tweeden “stupid and foolish,” but says the women know Franken as “a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant.” It says none of the women have ever experienced improper behavior from Franken.

