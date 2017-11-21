US Announcing New North Korea Sanctions After Terror Designation

Filed Under: DPRK, Iran, Kim Jong Un, North Korea, President Donald Trump, Sanctions, state sponsor of terrorism, Sudan, Syria, treasury department

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is due to announce new sanctions on North Korea on Tuesday after declaring it a state sponsor of terrorism in the latest push to isolate the pariah nation.

North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist. That was a largely symbolic step as the administration already has the authority to impose virtually any sanctions it wants on Kim Jong Un’s government over its nuclear weapons development.

President Donald Trump said the Treasury Department would impose more sanctions on North Korea and “related persons” starting Tuesday.

He did not say who or what would be targeted.

It is part of rolling effort of “maximum pressure” to deprive Pyongyang of funds for its nuclear and missile programs and leave it internationally isolated.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch