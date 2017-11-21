Report: UTA Leads Texas In Serving Military Veterans

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Arlington is ranked the best four-year university in Texas for veterans and their families, according to the Military Times.

The Military Times ranked UTA the No. 1 four-year institution in Texas and No. 12 in the nation on its Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 list.

UTA is the only four-year Texas school in the top 20, moving up eight spots from its 2017 ranking.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE 2018 RANKINGS

According to Military Times, its 2018 rankings were more competitive than ever.

While students are not required to report their military status to the university, UTA estimates that veterans, current service members and their families constitute about 8 to 10 percent of the student body.

“Veterans have served our country with distinction, making tremendous sacrifices to ensure the welfare and freedom of the nation,” said UTA President Vistasp Karbhari. “As students, they continue to serve as role models on campus, showing the importance of commitment, dedication and honor, and through their presence they remind us every day of the responsibility that each of us bears to protect our nation and its freedoms and to work to make this country and the world a better place.”