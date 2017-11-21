We’ll See 3 Dry Cold Fronts In DFW Over The Next 8 Days

Yesterday’s High: 67; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 65; Normal Low: 44
- Moderate drought will just get worse through early December.
- Three DRY cold fronts over the next eight days.
- Chilly mornings; comfortable afternoons through this weekend.
- Travel across the 5-state area PERFECT through the weekend.
- 0.78” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.25”> below normal.
Today: Passing high clouds and seasonable. Afternoon ‘DRY” cold front. High: Mid 60s. Wind: South to north 10-20 G25 mph.
Tonight: High clouds and chilly. Low: 34(rural)-41(urban). Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: Upper 50s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny and PERFECT. Low: 33-41; High: Upper 60s.
Black Friday: Sunny and mild. High: Mid 70s.
Saturday: More of the same. Sunny and comfortable. DRY cold front late. High: Mid 70s
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High: Mid 60s.
Monday: Dry weather pattern continues. Sunny and comfy. Highs: 70s.