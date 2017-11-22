Chilly Today In North Texas, Warming Thanksgiving Through Weekend

*Yesterday High: 71; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 64; Normal Low: 44*
- PERFECT travel conditions across the five-state area.
- Chilly today…warming Thanksgiving through Saturday.
- Another ‘DRY’ front arrives Saturday late afternoon.
- Stronger front Tuesday MAY bring a little rain.
- 0.86” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.41”> below normal.
Today: Sunny and chilly. High: Mid 50s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Fair and COLD. Protect plants. Pets indoors please! Low: 31(rural)-38(urban). Wind: North 5 mph.
Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny and warmer, but seasonable. High: Upper 60s.
Black Friday: Sunny, breezy and mild. High: Mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: More of the same. Sunny and comfortable. DRY cold front late. High: Mid 70s
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High: Mid 60s.
Monday: Dry weather pattern continues. Sunny and pleasant. Highs: Low 70.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Strong cold front by late afternoon. Slight chance of RAIN! High: Mid 70s.