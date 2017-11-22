Crew Of Air Force Jet That Crashed In West Texas Identified

Filed Under: Air Force, jet crash, Local TV, T-38 Talon, West Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Air Force has identified the two crew members of a jet trainer that crashed on Monday, killing one and injuring the other.

The Air Force released a statement Wednesday saying 32-year-old Capt. Paul J. Barbour of Van Nuys, California, a flight instructor, was killed in the Monday crash.

Capt. Joshua Hammervold, also an instructor pilot, was released from Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio on Tuesday.

They were aboard a twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet based out of Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Texas.

The plane went down near Amistad Reservoir, about 14 miles northwest of the base.

Flight operations at the base have been suspended through the weekend. An Air Force investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch