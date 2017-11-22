Ethics Probe Begins After Rep. Conyers Confirms Harassment Deal

DETROIT (AP) – A proposed federal lawsuit shows a former scheduler alleged sexual harassment, retaliation and a hostile work environment against U.S. Rep. John Conyers.
The woman claimed in the proposed filing from February that the 88-year-old Michigan Democrat began making sexual advances and inappropriate comments shortly after she was hired in 2015.
She also said Conyers blew kisses when “others’ backs were turned” and would “rub her shoulders, kiss her forehead and attempt to hold her hand.”
The woman wanted to file a lawsuit under seal to avoid embarrassing Conyers, but a judge denied the request. No further action has been taken since March.
Conyers’ office said in an email Tuesday night to The Associated Press that “the former staffer voluntarily decided to drop the case.”
A message left at the number listed for the woman was not immediately returned.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)