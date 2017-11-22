CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Flat-Earther To Launch Himself In Homemade Rocket To See Planet’s Shape

Filed Under: California, Chris Melore, flat earth, Rocket, rocket scientist, talkers

(CBS Local) – If you’re someone who has adopted the belief that the Earth is flat, how do you test your theory? A man in California plans to launch himself in a homemade rocket so he can get a better look at our pancake-shaped planet.

Mike Hughes has spent the last few years building his own steam-powered rocket out of whatever he could find. On November 25, Hughes plans to test his homemade contraption for the first time in California’s Mojave Desert. There will be no room for error, however, as the limo driver will be strapping himself into the rocket for its first flight.

“I don’t believe in science,” Hughes said, via AP News. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air… but that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”

This isn’t even the 61-year-old’s first time propelling himself into the sky. In 2014, Hughes launched himself nearly 1,400 feet into the air while recording the trip on a GoPro camera. “It’s scary as hell, but none of us are getting out of this world alive. I like to do extraordinary things that no one else can do,” Hughes added.

The Californian’s $20,000 project has one major sponsor, Research Flat Earth. Hughes is also a flat Earth believer who says that he hopes to build a larger rocket in the future which will take him into space so he can see the shape of the world with his own eyes.

The bewildering movement has gained momentum after notable celebrities and NBA players have come out to claim the world was flat. Rapper B.o.B actually started a GoFundMe page to pay for a satellite to observe the Earth’s shape. In two months, the rapper has raised less than $7,000 of his $1 million goal.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch