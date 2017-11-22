Fort Worth Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions, Shelter Is Full

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is hoping to provide a gift for dozens of pets in need… a new home for the holidays.
It’s hosting a Black Friday Adoption Event this holiday weekend – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – November 24, 25 and 26.
All adoption fees are waived, as the shelter is full.
In a news release Wednesday the shelter said, “It’s the goal of the shelter to find loving a home for each of these incredible pets. The adoption fees include an initial medical examination, rabies vaccination, city license, micro-chip and spay/neuter services.”
Here are the details:
November 24, 25 and 26:
PetSmart Hulen: 4800 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109. I-20W at Hulen
PetSmart Alliance: 2901 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177. I-35W at Heritage Trace
November 25 and 26
Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center, 4900 Martin Street, FW, 76119