Garland Black Friday Shopper Has Been In Front Of Best Buy For Days

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Black Friday is fast approaching, but one DFW man has already been camped out in line to get a holiday deal. Efren Garcia has been the first person in line outside of the Best Buy store in Garland since Saturday. He is hoping to save $300 on a 50-inch television.

Garcia started camping out for Black Friday in 2011. Back then, he was after laptop computers.

As the years have gone by, Garcia has been able to move closer to the front of the line. He is able to keep arriving sooner each year thanks to some help from his relatives. “I have to work, but we are four of us,” Garcia explained, “so we switch in between six of us.”

Garcia has even gotten his neighbors into the tradition of Black Friday line waiting. They are out at the Best Buy store as well, staying in a smaller tent right behind Garcia.

“I’m surprised that, by this time, there’s only two of us,” Garcia said on Tuesday night. “They’re probably waiting until the last day. But years before, three days and the line was all the way around.”

Garcia knows that retailers have started offering deals online. However, as long as the deals can be found in stores as well, he plans to line up every year. Best Buy opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.