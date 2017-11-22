Gas Prices Across Texas & Nationwide Drop 3 Cents This Week

Filed Under: AAA Texas, cars, el paso, Gas Prices, Local TV, San Antonio, Thanksgiving, travel

COPPELL (AP) – Texas and nationwide gasoline prices declined this week.

AAA Texas on Tuesday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.28 per gallon, while gasoline prices nationally averaged $2.53 per gallon. Both are 3 cents less than last week.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.20 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices statewide at $2.45 per gallon.

The cheapest gasoline is found in San Antonio, where regular averages $2.19 per gallon. The most expensive is found in El Paso, where regular averages $2.44 per gallon.

The auto club projects more than 3.6 million Texans will travel more than 50 miles by car this Thanksgiving holiday. That’s the most in 12 years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch