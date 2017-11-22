No. 25 Alabama Squeaks By UT-Arlington 77-76

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 29 points and No. 25 Alabama beat UT-Arlington 77-76 in a come-from-behind victory Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) trailed the entire first half and took their first lead with 12 minutes remaining.

UT-Arlington (2-1) relied on Kevin Hervey offensively. He did not miss a shot in the first half to score 15 of his 24 points. Erick Neal added 16 points and Link Kabadyundi had 11.

Alabama shot 50.9 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the free throw line. UT-Arlington outrebounded Alabama 33-28.

Herb Jones came off the bench to lead Alabama in rebounding with nine, took four charges, had four steals and three assists.

The Crimson Tide had entered the AP rankings for the first time this week, marking their first appearance since the week of Dec. 17, 2011.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Led in offensive production by a strong freshman class, this is the first time since the 2012-13 season the Crimson Tide have started 4-0.

UT-Arlington: Shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first half to take a 46-41 halftime lead but dropped to 36.4 percent in the second half.

UP NEXT

Alabama looks to increase its win streak Friday at BYU.

UT-Arlington plays its first home game since its Nov. 11 season opener against Western Carolina on Friday.

