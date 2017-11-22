CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Becoming A Practical ‘Prepper’

By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: bunker, doomsday preppers, fallout shelter, Local TV, natural disasters, Nuclear War, Preppers, rations

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Hollywood and television have portrayed doomsday preppers many times before.

Usually they’re depicted as survivors of post-apocalyptic events where little life is left, but according to those in the community, real life preppers have nothing to do with fiction and everything to do with perceived threats.

They say their numbers are spiking quickly because of recent uncertainty over safety and perceived threats.

Benjamin Gilmore of Fort Worth is a self-proclaimed prepper, and runs a social media group dedicated to prepping and helping new preppers embrace the lifestyle.

He says the growing numbers of people embracing the prepper lifestyle are “average Joes” worried about fending for themselves.

Gilmore defined preppers as “people who try very hard to prepare for disasters as they come.”

prepper vince disk 5001 bos Becoming A Practical Prepper

(CBS11)

prepper vince disk 5001 bos 2 Becoming A Practical Prepper

(CBS11)

Dallas psychiatrist Dr. David Henderson is the founder and president of Dallas Four Stones Collaborative Group and says things like mass shootings, recent natural disasters and the threat of nuclear war are all are causing some people to live with anxiety and begin to “prep.”

“Why is this happening why is this getting more prevalent? Why are we witnessing more of these disasters both man-made and natural, and it’s a very scary thing,” said Dr. Henderson.

Gilmore said for those beginning to think and act like a prepper, becoming one can be very basic and inexpensive.

He said doing things like stocking up on food, fuel, guns, ammunition and keeping basic medical and first aid kits around is a good way to start.

While some new preppers may opt for keeping things simple and relatively inexpensive, one company in Sulphur Springs is seeing big business when it comes to building and assembling made-to-order bunkers or emergency fallout shelters.

Atlas Shelters administrators say they have been receiving “nonstop orders” since late summer for a wide variety of their bunkers.

prepper bunker 2 5000 gar08 Becoming A Practical Prepper

prepper bunker (CBS11)

prepper bunker 1 5000 gar08 Becoming A Practical Prepper

prepper bunker (CBS11)

Atlas operations manager Brian Fowler said, “Honestly North Korea has scared the (expletive) out of everybody plain and simple.”

The company reports selling 40 shelters just three years ago, but in 2017, with the addition of new models and prices that begin around $19,000, they’re on track to sell a thousand shelters.

When asked about those who criticize preppers as being paranoid and overly worried, Fowler said, “That is someone that doesn’t understand what is going on nor have they checked into what is being said or what these people think.”

If you’re interested in learning more about preparing for emergencies the Department of Homeland Security has set up a website with some starter tips.

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

One Comment

  1. Scott Castille says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I don’t see the government link for help buying one of these.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch