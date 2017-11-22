Severely Injured Grapevine Officer Out Of The Hospital

GRAPEVINE (CBS11) – After more than a month in the hospital, Grapevine police officer R.J. Hudson was discharged Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

In October, the senior officer was seriously injured when an SUV swerved into his lane on State Highway 121.

R.J. Hudson – Grapevine police officer

R.J. Hudson – Grapevine police officer (CBS11)

Hudson said he had four holes in his lungs and talked about the severity of his other injuries, which included 23 broken bones.

“If you start with the broken orbitals, broken nose, broken clavicle, broken ribs, broken wrist, just counting that as one broken forearm, counting that as two for the two bones in your arm,” said Officer Hudson.

Hudson said he’s thankful to be alive and looks forward to getting back to work although he has a long way to go.

