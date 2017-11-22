Officials Confirm That F-16 Made Loud ‘Boom’ Sound Over Parker County

SPRINGTOWN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Springtown reported a “large boom” near the Salt Creek area on Wednesday morning, but were unable to identify what made the noise. In a post on Twitter, the Springtown Police Department added that there were no signs of an explosion or fire nearby.
The Azle Police Department also reported the sound, saying that authorities had received numerous phone calls asking about the loud boom. Officials said that it was heard “over a wide area.” Some homes and businesses in Azle even experienced some shaking. No damage was reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey had not posted any information about an earthquake in North Texas, authorities in Azle continued in a post on Facebook. The most recent temblor had been on Wednesday morning in central Oklahoma, although the Azle area has seen numerous quakes in the past.
A short time later, officials in Parker County were able to explain the sound. They reported that it was an F-16 flying through the area. The noise was actually a sonic boom.
One Comment
Thought my chimney had fallen off my house.
Driving on 2123 through Cottondale, I see to the south, near Springtown a large fire…looks like around the Springtown Gas plant now at 11:10 am. Something is going on and I heard no jet noise, just an enormous boom. Scared the dogs and rattled the windows and shook the house! (8200 block of Hwy 51).