CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Officials Confirm That F-16 Made Loud ‘Boom’ Sound Over Parker County

Filed Under: Azle, Azle PD, Boom, Local TV, springtown, Springtown PD
(credit: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SPRINGTOWN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Springtown reported a “large boom” near the Salt Creek area on Wednesday morning, but were unable to identify what made the noise. In a post on Twitter, the Springtown Police Department added that there were no signs of an explosion or fire nearby.

The Azle Police Department also reported the sound, saying that authorities had received numerous phone calls asking about the loud boom. Officials said that it was heard “over a wide area.” Some homes and businesses in Azle even experienced some shaking. No damage was reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey had not posted any information about an earthquake in North Texas, authorities in Azle continued in a post on Facebook. The most recent temblor had been on Wednesday morning in central Oklahoma, although the Azle area has seen numerous quakes in the past.

A short time later, officials in Parker County were able to explain the sound. They reported that it was an F-16 flying through the area. The noise was actually a sonic boom.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Frank Fardwarkler says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Thought my chimney had fallen off my house.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Maritha Gan says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Driving on 2123 through Cottondale, I see to the south, near Springtown a large fire…looks like around the Springtown Gas plant now at 11:10 am. Something is going on and I heard no jet noise, just an enormous boom. Scared the dogs and rattled the windows and shook the house! (8200 block of Hwy 51).

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch