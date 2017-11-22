Man Turns In Thousands Of Dollars Found In Road In Fort Worth

Filed Under: Fort Worth Police, Found Money, money found, money turned in

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Talk about something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving eve!

A man in Fort Worth found a bag of money and checks lying in the road.

screen shot 2017 11 22 at 9 14 44 pm Man Turns In Thousands Of Dollars Found In Road In Fort Worth

cash found in road (Fort Worth Police)

He said he didn’t think twice and turned it into a police substation.

“I saw the deposit bag laying in the road and i stopped and picked it up and opened it up and got really scared that someone had lost a lot of money,” said Gene Fleetwood. “We immediately took it over to the substation.. that was just the right thing to do.”

agene Man Turns In Thousands Of Dollars Found In Road In Fort Worth

Gene Fleetwood, Soofia Malik and Fort Worth officer (Fort Worth Police)

“He is like angel to us,” said Soofia Malik who lost the money. “He is really angel to us.He is really honest person, I can’t believe that.”

That bag contained between $6,000 and $7,000 in cash and checks from her son’s gas station business.

It’s safety tucked away in the bank now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch