Man Turns In Thousands Of Dollars Found In Road In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Talk about something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving eve!
A man in Fort Worth found a bag of money and checks lying in the road.
He said he didn’t think twice and turned it into a police substation.
“I saw the deposit bag laying in the road and i stopped and picked it up and opened it up and got really scared that someone had lost a lot of money,” said Gene Fleetwood. “We immediately took it over to the substation.. that was just the right thing to do.”
“He is like angel to us,” said Soofia Malik who lost the money. “He is really angel to us.He is really honest person, I can’t believe that.”
That bag contained between $6,000 and $7,000 in cash and checks from her son’s gas station business.
It’s safety tucked away in the bank now.