TX Rep. Joe Barton Apologizes Over Nude Photo Scandal

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Republican Texas Congressman is contemplating his political future after a sexually explicit picture of him shows up online.
Nude images of 68-year-old Texas Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on social media earlier this week and shows him naked, along with sexually explicit messages that he allegedly sent to a woman.
Barton’s campaign confirms to CBS11, the the pictures were taken while Barton was separated from his former wife in recent years.
The statement in part reads: “I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.”
Barton recently announced he plans to run for re-election. After the pictures release, Barton tells the Texas Tribune he is re-thinking that.