TX Rep. Joe Barton Apologizes Over Nude Photo Scandal

UPDATED | November 22, 2017  2:25 PM
Filed Under: Congressman Joe Barton, Nude Images, Politics, Rep. Joe Barton, Republican, Sexually Explicit Messages, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –  A Republican Texas Congressman is contemplating his political future after a sexually explicit picture of him shows up online.

Nude images of 68-year-old Texas Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on social media earlier this week and shows him naked, along with sexually explicit messages that he allegedly sent to a woman.

Barton’s campaign confirms to CBS11, the the pictures were taken while Barton was separated from his former wife in recent years.

The statement in part reads: “I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down.”

Barton recently announced he plans to run for re-election. After the pictures release, Barton tells the Texas Tribune he is re-thinking that.

