Carrollton Police Looking For Missing Woman & Her Suspected Kidnapper

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Carrollton need the public’s help with locating a missing woman and the man who is believed to have kidnapped her on Tuesday. Detectives stated that 23-year-old Madai Cazares from Grand Prairie was taken by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jose Eduardo Reyes.

Authorities were made aware of the situation on Wednesday.

According to police, Cazares and Reyes had recently ended a three-year relationship. They believe that Cazares was abducted from the 2900 block of Belmeade Drive in Carrollton. Reyes was said to be driving a light blue Suzuki Aerio between the years of 2002 and 2004, or a vehicle similar in appearance.

A kidnapping warrant has been issued for Reyes. His last known address was at 4201 Pleasant Run Road in Irving. Reyes has also been known to drive a green 1997 Ford F-150 with a temporary tag numbered 20W1058. Investigators are searching for Cazares, Reyes and the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone who might have information about this case is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3312 or 972-466-3333. Tipsters can also simply call 911. You can also email your information to CrimeTips@cityofcarrollton.com or Michael.Wall@cityofcarrollton.com.