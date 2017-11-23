Carrollton Police Looking For Missing Woman & Her Suspected Kidnapper

Filed Under: Belmeade Drive, Carrollton, Carrollton PD, Grand Prairie, Jose Reyes, kidnapping, Local TV, Madai Cazares, missing woman

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Carrollton need the public’s help with locating a missing woman and the man who is believed to have kidnapped her on Tuesday. Detectives stated that 23-year-old Madai Cazares from Grand Prairie was taken by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jose Eduardo Reyes.

Authorities were made aware of the situation on Wednesday.

Madai Cazares (credit: Carrollton Police Department)

According to police, Cazares and Reyes had recently ended a three-year relationship. They believe that Cazares was abducted from the 2900 block of Belmeade Drive in Carrollton. Reyes was said to be driving a light blue Suzuki Aerio between the years of 2002 and 2004, or a vehicle similar in appearance.

Suspect’s Vehicle (credit: Carrollton Police Department)

A kidnapping warrant has been issued for Reyes. His last known address was at 4201 Pleasant Run Road in Irving. Reyes has also been known to drive a green 1997 Ford F-150 with a temporary tag numbered 20W1058. Investigators are searching for Cazares, Reyes and the suspect’s vehicle.

Jose Reyes (credit: Carrollton Police Department)

Anyone who might have information about this case is urged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3312 or 972-466-3333. Tipsters can also simply call 911. You can also email your information to CrimeTips@cityofcarrollton.com or Michael.Wall@cityofcarrollton.com.

