Fort Worth Fire Department Vehicle Stolen From House Fire Scene

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A house fire early Thursday morning took a different turn when a man at the scene got away with a vehicle belonging to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The incident happened along Bay Lake Drive, located to the northwest of Meacham International Airport.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and started to work on the house fire. At some point, while firefighters were distracted, a man hopped into the batallion chief’s marked department vehicle and drove away, according to Kyle Clay of the Fort Worth Fire Department.
A short time later, the vehicle crashed into some gas pumps at a nearby 7-Eleven store, which had not yet opened for the day.
Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department responded to the crash scene and arrested the suspect. The fire department’s vehicle was towed away. No injuries were reported. Details about the fire are still under investigation.