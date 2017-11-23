Report: Cowboys Kicker Dan Bailey Available Against Chargers

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey is set to make his return to the field on Thursday for the game against Los Angeles, according to sources.
‘Mom Bailey’ tells 105.3 The Fan that her son, Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey, will be back for the game against the Chargers.
There has been no official word for the team, but earlier in the week Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The Fan that he expected Bailey, along with Tyron Smith to return to play on Thursday.
Smith appears set to return for Dallas after the four-time Pro Bowl left tackle missed two games with back and groin issues. Prescott was sacked a career-high eight times in the first loss, 27-7 to Atlanta, and lost a fumble in both games.
But the Cowboys still have to figure out how to stop the run without 2016 All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee, who will miss his second straight game and fourth overall with a hamstring injury. Dallas is allowing 181 yards rushing per game without Lee.