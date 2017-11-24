Man Arrested, Charged With Kidnapping After Victim Found Safe

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged with kidnapping after a woman, who was reported missing by her family, was found safe late Thursday evening.
Carrollton police arrested 25-year-old Jose Reyes-Martinez after he was found with his estranged girlfriend, 23-year-old Madai Cazares. She was reported missing on Wednesday by her family and was believed to have been kidnapped.
Reyes-Martinez is in Carrollton city jail and charged with kidnapping, a third-degree felony.
Police found them and the vehicle of interest in a wooded area near Loop 12 and Northwest Highway along the Dallas and Irving border late Thursday evening. Reyes-Martinez was taken into custody without incident.
Cazares’ family said she failed to come home from work in the 2900 block of Belmeade Drive in Carrollton. Investigators found her vehicle at the location, unlocked with her cell phone and purse still inside.
According to police, Cazares recently ended a three-year relationship with Reyes-Martinez, and that they have a child together. She has been reunited with her family.