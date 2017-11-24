No. 10 TCU Gets Big 12 Title Shot With 45-22 Win Over Baylor

FORT WORTH (AP) — Kenny Hill threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran 3 yards for another score as No. 10 TCU clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.
The Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 12) will play No. 3 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title on Dec. 2. That will come three weeks after TCU’s 38-20 loss to the Sooners.
Baylor (1-11, 1-8) jumped out to a 9-0 lead within the game’s first 2 minutes, including a safety when Hill was sacked and fumbled in the end zone. But TCU was ahead for good after Hill’s 7-yard TD pass to Jarrison Stewart made it 14-9 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Defensive end Mat Boesen set a TCU single-game record by recording 5 1/2 of the eight sacks by the Horned Frogs.
Hill completed 26 of 36 passes for 325 yards, including TD passes to Desmon White and Jalen Reagor in the third quarter, a week after he didn’t even travel to Texas Tech because of an apparent concussion.
Baylor true freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer was 19-of-29 passing for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
