2 Adults, 2 Children Killed In Garland House Fire

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say two adults and two small children died in a house fire in Garland overnight.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Williams Drive at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say there was heavy fire coming from the house with people still inside.

According to officials, firefighters quickly entered the house to rescue the victims, but they were unable to save them.

Officials say there were nine people in the house at the time of the fire. Five were able to make it out, but four were unable to escape.

An adult male and female and two small children were pronounced dead. Officials say the four victims were sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house.

The four victims were visiting from Bridgeport, Texas.

According to officials, the fire started in an enclosed back patio. They say the fire doesn’t appear to be intentional. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say the house had a single smoke detector in the hallway, but it is currently unknown if it was working.