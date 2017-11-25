Suspect Fatally Shot After Allegedly Luring Texas Deputies

WIMBERLEY, Texas (AP) — Investigators found a gunman shot to death after he allegedly made a bogus burglary call to lure Central Texas officers to a site and then wounded a deputy.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year-old Rocky Miles West of Wimberley died early Friday. Sheriff Gary Cutler says a deputy suffered leg and upper body gunshot injuries but should recover.
Deputies were investigating a reported break-in at an antiques shop in Wimberley, 30 miles southwest of Austin. Cutler says West apparently called 911, was nearby and fired a shotgun at arriving deputies.
Officers returned fire.
Deputies later found West dead. Authorities are trying to determine if West died from law enforcement gunfire or killed himself.
Records show West was arrested in January on a family violence assault charge.
